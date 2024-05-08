Lionsgate International will launch sales in Cannes next week on Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, which The Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence will develop, direct, and produce.

Genre maestro Roy Lee will produce with Lawrence and the latter’s about:blank producing partner Cameron MacConomy, and Steven Schneider.

Lionsgate picked up the project late last year after it had been at New Line. JT Mollner is adapting the screenplay based on the 1979 novel published under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The Long Walk focuses on a dystopian America where people are entertained by the brutal titular event in which 100 teenage boys walk without rest along US Route 1. Each competitor must keep walking faster than four miles per hour or risk being eliminated.

Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley will oversee for Lionsgate. Phil Strina negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio.

Lawrence most recently directed Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, which grossed more than $325m worldwide.

Mollner previously wrote and directed the features Outlaws And Angels and Strange Darling.