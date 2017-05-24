California buys world rights for Danish thriller '3 Things'

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen star.

California Filmes have acquired worldwide distribution rights (excluding Scandinavia) for 3 Things from TrustNordisk.

The deal was negotiated between Senior Sales Manager at TrustNordisk, Nicolai Korsgaard and Vice-president at California Filmes, Claiton Fernandes.

Jens Dahl makes his feature directorial debut with the stylish thriller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (Borgen).

The contained story is set mostly in a hotel, where police negotiate a witness protection deal with an explosives expert who is a robbery suspect. The man has three demands from the police, including that his former girlfriend is brought to him.

“California Filmes is a dear and long-time partner for us and we are happy and confident that they will release the movie with great success - they were keen and excited about 3 Things from the very beginning when we presented the film, and we are sure that they will do a great job with it,” said Korsgaard.

Dahl’s past work includes writing Pusher by Nicolas winding Refn, as well as writing for TV shows including Norskov.

Producers are Caroline Schlüter Bingestam and Jacob Jarek for Denmark’s rapidly rising production company Profile Pictures. Executive producers are Coster-Waldau, Ditte Milsted and Thor Sigurjonsson with support from Danish Film Institute and TV2 Danmark.

Scanbox Entertainment has Scandinavian rights.