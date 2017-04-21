Cannes: Uma Thurman to preside over Un Certain Regard jury

Pulp Fiction actress signs up for Cannes section.

Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman has been named president of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard jury.

Seen as the festival’s second most high-profile category behind the international competition, this year’s Un Certain Regard programme features titles from Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Michel Franco and Mathieu Amalric.

Last year, Finnish black and white boxing film The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Mäki won the strand’s top prize.

Thurman was a member of the Cannes international competition jury in 2011 when Robert De Niro was president. They awarded the Palme d’Or to Terrence Malick’s The Tree Of Life.

Most noted for her roles in Quentin Tarantino’s films Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, Thurman was more recently seen alongside Bradley Cooper in chef drama Burnt.

She will feature in Lars von Trier’s upcoming film The House That Jack Built as well as Rodrigo Cortés’ fantasy thriller Down A Dark Hall.

