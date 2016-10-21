By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

IFC Midnight acquires 'The Devil’s Candy'

21 October, 2016 | By

The distributor has picked up North American rights to Snoot Entertainment’s horror film following the recent premiere in Tor

Sean Byrne wrote and directed The Devil’s Candy, in which a struggling artist moves his wife and daughter to rural Texas where their new home is plagued by demonic forces. HanWay Films handles international sales.

Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Kiara Glasco star.

Keith Calder and Jessica Calder produced for Snoot Entertainment.

IFC Midnight will release the film in March 2017 and brokered the deal with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs

newsletter+promo