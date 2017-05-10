Jack O’Connell, Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Gad head to Truman Capote's Black and White Ball

EXCLUSIVE: Bankside to handle sales on love story Party Of The Century.

Jack O’Connell, Chloe Grace Moretz and Josh Gad are to star in US romance Party Of The Century, based on Truman Capote’s infamous Black and White Ball.

American Splendor writer-director team Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman are behind the New York-set movie, which is due to shoot later this year.

Bankside will launch the project to buyers in Cannes.

Inspired by an apocryphal tale, Party of the Century is described as an unexpected love story between Pete (O’Connell), a working-class elevator operator, and Fawn (Moretz), a beautiful Hollywood ingénue, both of whom score coveted invites to Capote’s iconic masquerade ball held on November 28, 1966 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Beauty And The Beast star Gad will portray Breakfast at Tiffany writer Capote.

Tim Perell will produce the film through his shingle Process Media. Bankside Films will handle international sales, with CAA and Bankside co-representing North American rights.

Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson will executive produce for Bankside.

Head Gear Films will provide production financing with Phil Hunt and Compton Ross acting as executive producers.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman commented: “Our film is a delicate balance of worlds converging at a pivotal moment in time. Jack, Chloe and Josh are brilliant performers who can embody these worlds while bringing the electricity and pathos required to make the story fly.”

Stephen Kelliher of Bankside added: “We could not be more excited to be working with Bob and Shari whose work we have long held in such high regard.

“They have attracted a truly outstanding cast and we have no doubt that Jack, Chloe and Josh will bring this captivating love story to the screen with a tenderness and joy which will satisfy audiences around the world.”