Slits movie scores international deal ahead of completion

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales outfit boards doc about all-women punk band and Australian adventure movie.

UK sales outfit Moviehouse has added two films to its slate ahead of the EFM in Berlin.

Currently in post-production and readying for an autumn 2017 completion is documentary Here To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits,about the world’s first all-female punk band formed in 1976 London.

Contemporaries of The Clash and The Sex Pistols, the film tells the story of the Slits and the lives of the women involved, from the bands inception to its end in 2010 with the death of lead vocalist Ari Up.

The film Includes interviews with Slits band member Viv Albertine, The Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Don Letts, Dennis Bovell, Adrian Sherwood and previously unseen footage and recordings of the band.

Moviehouse Entertainment’s Mark Vennis is producing with director-producer William Badgley.

Also new to the slate is recently completed Australian title Rough Stuff, an action-adventure story about an activist group which makes a dubious deal with a group of treasure seekers and their modified four-wheel-drives on an expedition through the Australian outback.

The film marks the debut of director Jonathan Adams. Cast includes Gareth Rickards, Vincent Andriano, Sam Glissan, Jamie Kristian, Hayley Sullivan, Katie Garfield and Adam Horner, plus a cameo by Ernie Dingo.

Moviehouse’s slate includes comedy-drama Funny Cow starring Maxine Peake, Paddy Considine and Stephen Graham, which is now shooting in the UK, and drama My Feral Heart from director Jane Gull.

The latter, which scored three BIFA nominations, recently became the most successful film for cinema-on-demand platform Ourscreen, securing 36 screenings in the UK.