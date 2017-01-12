Production starts on 'Funny Cow' starring Maxine Peake and Paddy Considine

Filming under way on Entertainment One’s 1970s-set comedy drama.

Production on Funny Cow, which stars Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, Shameless) as a stand-up comedienne, has begun in Yorkshire.

The comedy drama, directed by Adrian Shergold (Pierrepoint), follows the rise to stardom of Peake’s character in 1970s northern England and is filming on location in Yorkshire for four weeks.

Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz) and Stephen Graham (This Is England) co-star in the film, which features music by ex-Longpigs frontman and Mercury award-nominated solo artist Richard Hawley and Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae.

War Horse and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Tony Pitts penned the script and has an acting role.

Kevin Proctor from POW Films and Mark Vennis from Moviehouse Entertainment are producing, with Entertainment One releasing in the UK and Moviehouse Entertainment handling intrernational sales.

The film is executive produced by Peter Dunphy and Charlotte Arden of Gizmo Films and Norman Merry of Lipsync Productions.

Proctor said: “[I] think audiences will love Tony Pitts’ talented writing, acerbic humour and fantastic cast in Funny Cow.”