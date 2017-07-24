Edgar Wright, Rebecca Hall, John Landis join 2017 Venice Film Festival juries

Festival also launches new VR strand.

The full jury line-ups for the 2017 Venice Film Festival (August 30-September 9) have been announced.

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, actress Rebecca Hall and Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, who won a Berlin Golden Bear this year for On Body and Soul have joined the main competition jury presided over by Annette Bening.

They are joined by Mexican director Michel Franco, French actress Anna Mouglalis, Australian film critic David Stratton, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca and Taiwanese director, producer and screenwriter Yonfan.

Director John Landis will head the international jury for a new Venice Virtual Reality (VR) section. The other Jury members are French screenwriter and director Celine Sciamma and actor/director Ricky Tognazzi.

The VR jury will award prizes for best VR film, grand VR jury prize and best VR creativity award. A restored version of Landis’ Into the Night will also be screened at Venice this year.

Italian director and previous winner of the Golden Lion Gianni Amelio has been named president of the Orizzonti jury.

His fellow judges are Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Banietemad, director Ami Canaan Mann, director and screenwriter Mark Cousins, Argentine screenwriter Andrés Duprat, Belgian director Fien Troch, French screenwriter Rebecca Zlotowski

French director Benoit Jacquot has been named president of the Lion of the Future jury, which hands out the 100,000 Luigi de Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut Film.

The other jury members are BFI film programmer Geoff Andrew; producer Albert Lee; Italian actress Greta Scarano and Greek director Yorgos Zois.