EFM: Lionsgate International to sell Jodie Foster thriller 'Hotel Artemis'

Patrick Wachsberger and his team have added the thriller from The Ink Factory to their Berlin sales slate.

Foster will play a nurse who runs a Los Angeles hospital for criminals and suspects one patient has been sent to assassinate another.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell are producing for their London-based The Ink Factory, which will also finance the feature. Adam Siegel and La La Land producer Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions also produce.

First-time director Drew Pearce serves as executive producer through his Point of No Return and wrote the screenplay. His writing credits include Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

WME Global represents US rights.