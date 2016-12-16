Eurimages appoint Catherine Trautmann as president

Former French minister of culture succeeds outgoing president Jobst Plog on Jan 1, 2017.

Eurimages has appointed Catherine Trautmann as its new president.

Established by the Council of Europe in 1988, the organisation is a support fund that assists in the co-production, financing and distribution of European movies.

To date, it has supported 1,810 European co-productions, totalling approximately €540m.

Her role, which will include chairing the Eurimages fund, will begin on January 1, 2017, and runs for a two-year term.

She was formerly the French minister for culture and communications between 1997 and 2000, and was a member of the European Parliament for 18 years.

In a statement, she said, “I am conscious of the good fortune of working with a Board of Management and Secretariat that are both competent and committed, at the service of a Fund which has proved its worth and at a time when it is vital to reaffirm European values”.

Trautman succeeds Jobst Plog, who had performed the role of president for seven years.

He expressed his satisfaction that the “Board has found a candidate capable of ensuring the continuity of our work.”