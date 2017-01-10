Eva Diederix appointed Wild Bunch head of international sales

Eva Diederix has been appointed head of international sales at Paris-based Wild Bunch, the company has announced.

She will take up her new role at the Unifrance Rendez-vous with French cinema in Paris this week (January 12-16).

Diederix replaces former head of sales Carole Baraton who is leaving to set-up her own sales company.

In her new role, Diederix will supervise the sales team and oversee the operation internally. Vincent Maraval will continue to supervise Wild Bunch acquisitions and marketing.

Diederix comes from Wild Bunch associate company Elle Driver, which she co-founded with Adeline Fontan Tessaur in 2008.

Fontan Tessaur will remain at the head of that company, overseeing its sales activities and development.

Prior to setting up Elle Driver, Diederix was head of international sales at Sogepaq in Spain from 1998 to 2002 and then at UGC from 2002 to 2007.

As previously announced, Baraton’s long-time territories the US, France and the UK will be carved up between the sales team, now consisting of Silvia Simonutti, Emilie Serres, Olivier Barbier, recent hire Fanny Beauville and Esther Devos for festivals.

Notably, Beauville will co-handle Canada and the US in partnership with Los Angeles-based CAA, working closely with the agency’s film finance and sales group co-chief Roeg Sutherland and his team.