First look at Zhang Yimou's 'Shadow'

19 June, 2017 | By Ian Sandwell

Sneak peek was unveiled at Shanghai International Film Festival today [June 19].

Village Roadshow Pictures Asia (VRPA) have released four first look images of Zhang Yimou’s Shadow.

The movie, which started shooting in March, is his follow-up to the $135m monster movie The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon.

Shadow

Source: Village Roadshow Pictures Asia

VRPA and Le Vision Pictures are co-producing the film.

The visually striking images feature four of the film’s stars, Deng Chao, Sun Li, Zheng Kai and Guan Xiaotong, with only Qianyuan Wang not featured.

Shadow

Source: Village Roadshow Pictures Asia

VRPA gave Shanghai International Film Festival attendees a sneak peek of Shadow today [June 19].

Not much is known about the plot but, according to local media, it is set during China’s Three Kingdom’s era of AD 220-280, with the film written by Zhang and Wei Li and will be told entirely in Mandarin.

Shadow

Source: Village Roadshow Pictures Asia

