First trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

The debut trailer for Christopher Nolan’s WW2 epic Dunkirk as been released.

Watch it below or HERE on mobile devices.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles and tells the story of the famous Dunkirk operation, when more than 300,000 Allied troops were evacuated from the beaches and harbours of France in 1940 after they were cut off and surrounded by the German army.

British-based Syncopy Inc. is producing Dunkirk, while Warner Bros. will distribute.

The film will be released in July 2017.