A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne Johnson stars in the biopic as mixed martial artist Mark Kerr at the peak of his powers during the no-holds-barred era of the UFC, as he questions himself and struggles with life and his relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples, played by Emily Blunt.

A24 produced and financed The Smashing Machine and has it dated for an October 3 release in North America.

Safdie produces through his company Out for the Count, alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, David Koplan and Eli Bush.