Four 'Game Of Thrones' spin-offs in the works at HBO

Jane Goldman to team up with GOT creator George R. R. Martin on one project.

The premium cable network HBO has announced its plan to develop four potential offshoots of Game Of Thrones.

HBO is teaming with four different writers, as well as creator George R.R. Martin, to develop the series.

The cable service did not specify if the projects would be spin-offs, prequels or sequels, noting only that each project will explore different time periods of Martin’s “vast and rich universe”.

Game Of Thrones creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff are finishing the upcoming seventh season that is set to premiere on July 16, and they are writing and preparing the series’ eighth and final season.

The duo are attached as executive producers on all projects alongside Martin, but will not be involved in the writing of the shows.

All projects are in development and HBO stressed there is no set timetable for the potential series.

The four projects will be written by:

Max Borenstein, whose writing credits include Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island.

Jane Goldman and George R. R. Martin. Goldman’s credits include the Kingsman films, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Brian Helgeland, writer of Mystic River and Legend.

Carly Wray and George R. R. Martin. Wray has worked extensively in television, with credits on Mad Men, The Bastard Executioner and HBO’s The Leftovers.

The final two seasons of Game Of Thrones will consist of 15 episodes in total.