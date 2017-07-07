FrightFest launches 'New Blood' scheme for horror writers

EXCLUSIVE: The London-based festival teams with MPI Media and Dark Sky Films to find new genre voices.

Horror Channel FrightFest has launched a scheme to find new genre writers with distribution company MPI Media and their sister production company Dark Sky Films.

The initiative, called ‘New Blood’, aims to find horror writers and nurture their projects from script to screen. Screen International is the official media partner on the initiative.

MPI/Dark Sky Films, which produced and distributed The Innkeepers, Starry Eyes, Stake Land and It Stains The Sands Red, is searching for ideas that can be developed into feature films budgeted below $1m for an international market.

The shortlisted applicants will be mentored by industry experts including Travis Stevens, producer of Starry Eyes and We Are Still Here; actor, producer and horror icon Barbara Crampton; actor and director Dominic Brunt; and Giles Edwards, MPI Media’s head of acquisitions and development.

The ‘New Blood’ event will be held at the Radisson Hampshire Hotel on August 23, the opening day of this year’s FrightFest, which runs until August 28 in London.

Applications are open now. Check out Frightfest.co.uk/newblood for more details.

Giles Edwards, MPI Media’s head of acquisition and development, said: “We are looking for original scripts or treatments for feature films which would appeal both critically and commercially to a global audience hungry for bold, diverse new voices in the realm of daring, thrilling, fiercely entertaining genre cinema. We want to unearth the UK’s Julie Ducournau or Ti West, Jennifer Kent or Simon Barrett, Jordan Peele, Ana Lily Amirpour or David Robert Mitchell.”

Read more:

FrightFest 2017 to open with ‘Cult Of Chucky’ starring Jennifer Tilly

