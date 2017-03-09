Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård wrap post-war drama 'The Aftermath'

Fox Searchlight, BBC Films produced novel adaptation set in 1946 Germany.

The Aftermath, Fox Searchlight Pictures and BBC Films’ drama set in post-war Germany in 1946, has wrapped after shooting on location in Prague and Hamburg.

Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård and Jason Clarke lead the cast of the film, which follows a woman who is reunited with her husband in Hamburg, a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city following the war.

James Kent (Testament Of Youth) directs from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (Race) and Rhidian Brook. The screenplay was adapted from Brook’s novel of the same name.

Additional cast includes Flora Thiemann, Fionn O’Shea, Kate Phillips, and Martin Compston.

Jack Arbuthnott and Malte Grunert produced and Ridley Scott and Carlo Dusi executive produced with Joe Oppenheimer and Beth Pattinson of BBC Films, who developed the project. It has support funding from Filmförderung Hamburg - Schleswig Holstein.

Crew included director of photography Franz Lustig, production designer Sonja Klaus, costume designer Bojana Nokitovic, hair and make-up designer Barbara Kreuzer, and editor Beverley Mills.

The film is overseen by Fox Searchlight co-heads of production David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield and VP of production Katie Goodson-Thomas.