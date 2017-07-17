'Mad To Be Normal' starring David Tennant wins at Galway Film Fleadh

Other winners include Michael Inside, The Drummer And The Keeper and Rocky Ros Muc.

The 29th Galway Film Fleadh handed out its annual awards last night (July 16) and named Robert Mullan’s Mad To Be Normal as best international feature.

The 1960s-set film stars David Tennant as real-life hippy psychiatrist RD Laing and co-stars Elisabeth Moss as his girlfriend Angie Wood.

The awards ceremony took place after the Irish Premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

The prize for best Irish feature went to Frank Berry’s Michael Inside, the story of a young Dubliner (played by Dafhyd Flynn) whose life disintegrates when he is sent to prison.

Nick Kelly’s The Drummer And The Keeper, about an unlikely friendship between the bipolar drummer of a rock band and an teen suffering from Asperger’s syndrome, won best first Irish feature.

Rocky Ros Muc, directed by Michael Fanning and telling the story of boxer Sean Mannion, won the best Irish feature documentary award.

Richard Kendrick won the best cinematography in an Irish feature prize for Song Of Granite.

Galway Film Fleadh Winners 2017

BEST IRISH FEATURE

Michael Inside, Frank Berry

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Mad to be Normal, Robert Mullan

BEST IRISH FIRST FEATURE

The Drummer and the Keeper, Nick Kelly

BEST IRISH FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Rocky Ros Muc, Michael Fanning

BEST INTERNATIONAL FIRST FEATURE

God’s Own Country, Francis Lee

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

All the Wild Horses, Ivo Marloh

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN AN IRISH FEATURE

Richard Kendrick for Song Of Granite

BEST HUMAN RIGHTS FEATURE

City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman

Shorts

BEST FIRST SHORT ANIMATION AWARD

An Béal Bocht, Tom Collins

BEST FIRST SHORT DRAMA

The Date, Selina Cartmell

DON QUIJOTE AWARD FOR ANIMATION IN A SHORT FILM

An Béal Bocht, Tom Collins

DONAL GILLIGAN AWARD FOR BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A SHORT FILM

Burschi Wojner for Wave

BEST ANIMATED SEQUENCE IN A SHORT FILM

Late Afternoon, Cartoon Saloon

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Throwline, Mia Mullarkey and Tit for Tatt, Mairéad Ní Thréinir (joint winners)

ONE MINUTE FILM FESTIVAL

Tempo, ARJAN BRENTJES

Oscar Qualifying Categories

Since 2011, the Fleadh has been recognised as a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards. Recipients of the James Horgan Award For Best Animation and Tiernan Mcbride Award For Best Short Drama will qualify for consideration.

JAMES HORGAN AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

An Island, Rory Byrne

TIERNAN McBRIDE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT DRAMA

Wave, Benjamin Cleary and TJ O’Grady Peyton