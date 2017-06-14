Media Production Show: day two sessions and day one highlights

Video highlights from the opening day and what’s coming up on the final day of the event.

The Media Production Show takes place 13-14 June at London’s Olympia. Check out highlights of the first day below (or on mobile HERE).

What’s coming up on the final day of the event:

CINEMATOGRAPHERS MASTERCLASS - 10:30

With: Adam Etherington, DoP; Ben Smithard BSC, DoP; Graeme Dunn, DoP; Stephen Foote, DoP; Steve Saunderson, DoP

Chair: Will Strauss, acting editor, Broadcast TECH

EDITORS MASTERCLASS: TV - 10:45

With: Christopher Bird, editor; James Page, editor; Mark Talbot-Butler, senior editor (credits: Top Gear)

Chair: Elouise Carden, joint managing director, Rapid Pictures

NURTURING VFX TALENT - 11:00

With: Clare Norman, Head of Production, Milk; Davi Stein, Head of Compositing, Course Leader, Escape Studios; John Rowe, head of digital vfx, NFTS

Chair: Priyanka Balasubramanian, VES Treasurer and MD, Hula Hoop

YOUTUBE AND BEYOND - 11:30

With: Caspar Lee, YouTuber; Dom Smales, managing director, Gleam Futures; Joe Suggs, YouTuber

Chair: Alex Farber, digital editor, Broadcast

PRODUCTION DESIGNERS & VFX SHOWCASE - 11:30

With: Henry Badgett, VFX supervisor, BlueBolt VFX; Sonja Klaus, production designer

Chair: Alexandra Zeevalkink, publishing manager, The Knowledge

COLOURISTS: THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT - 12:00

With: Alex Gasgoine, colourist, Technicolor; Chris Rodgers, colourist, Molinare; Mick Vincent, colourist, The Mill

Chair: Neil Hatton, chief executive, UK Screen

VR: A NEW GENERATION - 12:30

With: Ashley Cowan, co-founder, VR City; Damian Collier, founder, Blend Media; Mark Wynne, director, M7Virtual; Tanya Laird, Founder & CEO, Digital Jam Ltd

Chair: Shaun Wilton, managing director, Shooting Partners

PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS TO THE INCLUSION & DIVERSITY DEBATE - 12:30

With: Abigail Dankwa, director; Bob Clarke, CEO, Mama Youth Project; Fraser Ayres, ceo and co-founder, TriForce Creative Network; Miranda Wayland, Diversity Lead, BBC Studios

Chair: Ria Hebden, digital presenter

DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKERS PANEL - 13:30

With: Ben Lewis; Kevin Augello, executive producer and director, New Earth Films; Victoria Thomas, producer and director

Chair: Will Strauss, acting editor, Broadcast TECH

CELEBRATING SUCCESSFUL WOMEN IN FILM & TELEVISION - 13.30

With: Claire Poyser, managing director, Lime Pictures; Emma Cooper, managing director, Pulse Films; Lucinda Hicks, COO; Nicola Daley, Cinematographer

Chair: Fatima Manji, news correspondent, Channel 4 News

DIRECTING MASTERCLASS - 14:30

Speakers: Tim Fywell, director; Udayan Prasad, director

Chair: Bill Anderson, director

A NEW ERA FOR PRODUCTION - 15.30

With: Lauren Sequeira, writer in residence, Dancing Ledge Productions; Laurence Bowen, ceo, Dancing Ledge Productions

Chair: Andreas Wiseman, deputy editor, Screen International

DELIVERING THE FUTURE – MASTER FILE DELIVERY , THE NEXT STEPS - 15.45

Speakers: Andrew Dunne, post production technology manager, BBC Worldwide; Ian Wagdin, Senior technology Transfer Manager, BBC Research and Development; Peter Collins, head of drama workflow, The Farm Group; Phil Oatley, head of technology, Technicolor UK; Rupert Brun, Audio Innovator, Consultant to the Broadcast Industry

Chair: Neil Hatton, chief executive, UK Screen

