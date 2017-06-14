Media Production Show: day two sessions and day one highlights
Video highlights from the opening day and what’s coming up on the final day of the event.
The Media Production Show takes place 13-14 June at London’s Olympia. Check out highlights of the first day below (or on mobile HERE).
What’s coming up on the final day of the event:
CINEMATOGRAPHERS MASTERCLASS - 10:30
With: Adam Etherington, DoP; Ben Smithard BSC, DoP; Graeme Dunn, DoP; Stephen Foote, DoP; Steve Saunderson, DoP
Chair: Will Strauss, acting editor, Broadcast TECH
EDITORS MASTERCLASS: TV - 10:45
With: Christopher Bird, editor; James Page, editor; Mark Talbot-Butler, senior editor (credits: Top Gear)
Chair: Elouise Carden, joint managing director, Rapid Pictures
NURTURING VFX TALENT - 11:00
With: Clare Norman, Head of Production, Milk; Davi Stein, Head of Compositing, Course Leader, Escape Studios; John Rowe, head of digital vfx, NFTS
Chair: Priyanka Balasubramanian, VES Treasurer and MD, Hula Hoop
YOUTUBE AND BEYOND - 11:30
With: Caspar Lee, YouTuber; Dom Smales, managing director, Gleam Futures; Joe Suggs, YouTuber
Chair: Alex Farber, digital editor, Broadcast
PRODUCTION DESIGNERS & VFX SHOWCASE - 11:30
With: Henry Badgett, VFX supervisor, BlueBolt VFX; Sonja Klaus, production designer
Chair: Alexandra Zeevalkink, publishing manager, The Knowledge
COLOURISTS: THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT - 12:00
With: Alex Gasgoine, colourist, Technicolor; Chris Rodgers, colourist, Molinare; Mick Vincent, colourist, The Mill
Chair: Neil Hatton, chief executive, UK Screen
VR: A NEW GENERATION - 12:30
With: Ashley Cowan, co-founder, VR City; Damian Collier, founder, Blend Media; Mark Wynne, director, M7Virtual; Tanya Laird, Founder & CEO, Digital Jam Ltd
Chair: Shaun Wilton, managing director, Shooting Partners
PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS TO THE INCLUSION & DIVERSITY DEBATE - 12:30
With: Abigail Dankwa, director; Bob Clarke, CEO, Mama Youth Project; Fraser Ayres, ceo and co-founder, TriForce Creative Network; Miranda Wayland, Diversity Lead, BBC Studios
Chair: Ria Hebden, digital presenter
DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKERS PANEL - 13:30
With: Ben Lewis; Kevin Augello, executive producer and director, New Earth Films; Victoria Thomas, producer and director
Chair: Will Strauss, acting editor, Broadcast TECH
CELEBRATING SUCCESSFUL WOMEN IN FILM & TELEVISION - 13.30
With: Claire Poyser, managing director, Lime Pictures; Emma Cooper, managing director, Pulse Films; Lucinda Hicks, COO; Nicola Daley, Cinematographer
Chair: Fatima Manji, news correspondent, Channel 4 News
DIRECTING MASTERCLASS - 14:30
Speakers: Tim Fywell, director; Udayan Prasad, director
Chair: Bill Anderson, director
A NEW ERA FOR PRODUCTION - 15.30
With: Lauren Sequeira, writer in residence, Dancing Ledge Productions; Laurence Bowen, ceo, Dancing Ledge Productions
Chair: Andreas Wiseman, deputy editor, Screen International
DELIVERING THE FUTURE – MASTER FILE DELIVERY , THE NEXT STEPS - 15.45
Speakers: Andrew Dunne, post production technology manager, BBC Worldwide; Ian Wagdin, Senior technology Transfer Manager, BBC Research and Development; Peter Collins, head of drama workflow, The Farm Group; Phil Oatley, head of technology, Technicolor UK; Rupert Brun, Audio Innovator, Consultant to the Broadcast Industry
Chair: Neil Hatton, chief executive, UK Screen
