MGM, Annapurna strike output deal

Untitled Detroit Project to kick off later this year.

The parties announced on Monday the output deal that will cover all films produced by Annapurna Pictures in select international territories.

The multi-year partnership will include theatrical, home entertainment and television rights in territories including, and not limited to, Germany, Scandinavia, Latin America, Central Europe, Pan Asia and the Middle East. Screen understands the parties had not set the distributors for each region at time of writing.

Kathryn Bigelow’s Untitled Detroit Project written by Mark Boal will be the first film released under the pact later this year. It is scheduled to open in the US on August 4.

Bigelow’s film takes place against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots and stars an ensemble cast that includes John Boyega (pictured), John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor and Jeremy Strong.

“We have been strategically working to enhance the depth of our film pipeline, and it is incredibly exciting to be able to work with Annapurna, who are industry leaders when it comes to identifying and working with quality talent and filmmakers,” Chris Ottinger, MGM’s president of worldwide television distribution and acquisitions, said.



“These incredible films deserve to be seen on a global scale and we look forward to giving the worldwide audience the opportunity to do so.”

“Our goal has always been to create films that resonate with the greatest audience possible and we could not be more thrilled to have found a partner in MGM,” Erik Lomis, Annapurna’s president of distribution, said.



“We look forward to working together and bringing our films to not just the US audience, but the international one as well.”

Annapurna is in production on Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled new period film starring Daniel Day-Lewis and is developing the film adaptation of Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which Richard Linklater will direct.