Mister Smith boards Dionne Warwick doc 'Don’t Make Me Over'

David Garrett to show footage in Cannes; film currently in post.

Mister Smith Entertainment has acquired international sales rights in the run-up to Cannes to Don’t Make Me Over.

Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner are directing the documentary about the legendary singer who broke racial and gender barriers and rose from her roots in New Jersey gospel choirs to attain global superstardom.

Wooley also wrote the screenplay and is a music industry entrepreneur who has produced and directed television and tours and concerts for Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, BB King, James Brown, and Queen Latifah.

Mister Smith CEO David Garrett will unveil footage to Don’t Make Me Over on the Croisette. The project is currently in post and features untold stories from former US President Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, Smokey Robinson, and others.

The film will feature such Warwick hits as Walk On By, Do You Know The Way To San Jose, I Say A Little Prayer, That’s What Friends Are For, and the film’s title song Don’t Make Me Over.

“While the world knows her many hits, Dionne has quietly guarded her astonishing, inspiring personal journey,” Heilbroner said. “We are both honored and thrilled to bring this great artist’s life and legacy to the screen.”

Wooley added: “This has been a passion project of mine. I’m elated to see it become a reality.”



“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Dionne’s music,” Garrett said. “She is universally loved and acclaimed all over the world, and her music speaks for itself.”

The Mister Smith slate includes Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit starring Elle Fanning; romance Midnight Sun starring Bella Thorne; comedy Step Sisters with Megalyn Echikunwoke, Eden Sher, and Matt McGorry; and Lucy Walker’s documentary Buena Vista Social Club: Adios.