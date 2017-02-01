Morfydd Clark joins Dan Stevens in 'The Man Who Invented Christmas'

EXCLUSIVE: Clark will play Charles Dickens’ wife.

Screen International Star Of Tomorrow Morfydd Clark has joined The Man Who Invented Christmas.

The project, based on Les Standiford’s book, imagines how Charles Dickens created his iconic story A Christmas Carol and stars Dan Stevens as the author.

Clark will play his wife and joins Christopher Plummer (as Scrooge) and Jonathan Pryce (as Dickens’ father) in the cast.

Bharat Nalluri (Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day) directs from a script by Susan Coyne (Mozart In The Jungle).

The story begins in October 1843 when Charles Dickens was broke. Despite early success, his last three books had failed. Rejected by his publishers, he sets out to write and self-publish a book which he hopes will keep his family afloat. After six fever-pitched weeks, he created A Christmas Carol.

Clark recently appeared in Love And Friendship and Pride And Prejudice And Zombies. She also played Cordelia opposite Glenda Jackson in the all-female production of King Lear and Cecile in Les Liaisons Dangereuses opposite Dominic West.

The film is set for a 2017 release.