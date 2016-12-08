'Neruda' wins best picture at Fenix Awards

The Chilean submission for best foreign language Oscar took home four awards at the third Fenix Ibero-American Film Awards in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Neruda, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Luis Gnecco, also claimed prizes for editing, costume and art design.

The cat-and-mouse drama takes place in Chile shortly after the Second World War as a police inspector pursues the renowned national poet and communist Pablo Neruda. It opens in the US via The Orchard on December 16. 2016 continues to be a banner year for Larraín, who has also earned strong reviews for his English-language debut, Jackie.

Sonia Braga was named best actress for Brazilian drama Aquarius and Kleber Mendonca Filho won the director prize.

Guillermo Francella of Pablo Trapero’s Argentinian thriller The Clan was honoured in the actor category and the film also won for sound.

Brazil’s Neon Bull claimed screenplay and cinematography – fiction prizes, while Tempestad, set in Mexico, took home three awards for documentary, cinematography – documentary, and score.

Best picture

Neruda

Best director

Kleber Mendonca Filho (Aquarius)

Best actor

Guillermo Francella (The Clan)

Best actress

Sonia Braga (Aquarius)

Best Screenplay

Neon Bull

Best cinematography – fiction

Neon Bull

Best editing

Neruda

Best sound

The Clan

Best original score

Tempestad

Best costume

Neruda

Best art design

Neruda

Best documentary

Tempestad

Best cinematography – documentary

Tempestad