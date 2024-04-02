Carla Gutiérrez’s documentary Frida about the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will open the inaugural Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024 in Mexico City.

Running April 25-28 in partnership with exhibition giant Cinépolis, the event will present 12 features in total. Selections include Alessandra Lacorazza’s Grand Jury Prize U.S. Dramatic Competition winner In The Summers, and Angela Patton and Natalie Rae’s Daughters, winner of the Audience Award: U.S. Documentary and Festival Favorite Award.

Mstyslav Chernov’s best documentary feature Oscar winner 20 Days In Mariupol and Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart will also screen.

Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024 will take place at Cinépolis Diana and Cinépolis VIP Miyana, and there will be projections at Cinépolis VIP Perisur, Cinépolis VIP Mitikah and Cinépolis VIP Satélite.

A programme of six Mexican short films includes Al Motociclista No Le Cabe La Felicidad En Su Traje, Chica De Fábrica, and animation La Odisea Espeleológica De Sócrates.

Last week Sundance announced Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024, the first Sundance-branded weekend event in the US outside the main January festival in Park City.

Sundance Institute recently confirmed that CEO Joana Vicente is departing after less than three years in the role. Sources said the former producer and executive director and co-head of TIFF was under pressure from the Sundance Institute board to maximise fundraising efforts in the wake of the pandemic.