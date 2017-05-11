Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe

Streaming giant is working on at least six new Netflix European original projects.

Netflix has announced the creation of 400 jobs at its new European customer service hub in Amsterdam.

The hub will initially employ a workforce of 170, growing to 345 by the end of 2017 and 400 by the end of 2018.

Netflix’s EMEA headquarters is based in Amsterdam and currently employs 120 people.

The streaming giant has invested significantly in Europe over the past five years.

During a press event in Berlin in March, Hastings said that since 2012 Netflix has spent $1.75bn on European licensed, original and co-production film and TV projects.

This includes more than 90 original productions in various stages of development, including films, documentaries, and TV shows.

Netflix has confirmed plans to announce at least six new European original projects before the end of 2017, including one today; a new eight-part French sci-fi drama called Osmosis.

Audrey Fouché, who previously served as a writer on multiple episodes of hit French thriller The Returned, created the show which will shoot entirely in France with production expected to begin in 2018.

