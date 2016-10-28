North American Briefs: 'Split' joins AFI FEST Special Screening roster
M. Night Shyamalan’s horror thriller stars James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities.
Jason Blum and Marc Bienstock produced the film and Universal holds worldwide rights and will release in North America in January.
Anya Taylor-Joy from The Witch and Betty Buckley also star. AFI FEST runs from November 10-17.
- The 10th edition of the Brazil Film Fest returns to Toronto from November 4-6 and will open with Aquarius starring Sonia Brag in one of the most acclaimed performances of the year. The festival will show ten features and documentaries including Neon Bull and Don’t Call Me Son.
- China’s Fundamental Films has picked up the spec script Hummingbird by John McClain, the story of a female black ops assassin in the vein of Lucy. Fundamental Films will produce alongside Broken Road Productions.
- Comedian Adam Carolla and director Nate Adams have launched the car-related VOD platform Chassy Media. The sites launches with Le Mans documentary The 24 Hour War among other content.
