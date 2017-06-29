Organic PR agency opens Manchester office

Account manager Chris Boyd will lead Organic’s northern business.

London-based film and TV publicity and marketing agency Organic has opened a new office in Manchester.

“Organic North”, based in the Havas Village on Princess Street, will work with the London office to service Organic’s existing clients to provide on-the-ground services in Manchester and the surrounding area.

The agency will also work with new clients based outside of London, covering UK and regional publicity campaigns, junkets, festivals, media management, unit publicity and social media management.

Account manager Chris Boyd will lead Organic’s northern business and travel between Manchester and London.

Organic North will sit alongside sister agency Target Live - a full service agency for the Arts and live events - which also opened an office in Manchester earlier this year.

Caragh Cook, managing director of Organic, said: “Having a home in Manchester means we can provide a communications hub for the North, situated in the heart of an exciting, progressive city - a growing media destination which is bursting with creativity and culture. In the last few weeks, the team has been busy working on several films at Sheffield Doc/Fest, kicking off an exciting new chapter for Organic.”

Organic is part of Havas Media Group in the UK, after the acquisition of its parent group Target MCG in October 2016. Target MCG incorporates Target Media, Target Live, Organic and Superhero.

Organic’s clients include: Netflix, Altitude Film Distribution; Curzon; Disney; Entertainment One; Embankment Films; Hanway; Icon Film Distribution; Lionsgate; Pathe; Sierra/Affinity; Twentieth Century Fox; Warner Bros.; Studiocanal and Universal Pictures.