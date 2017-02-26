By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Oscars 2017: Full list of winners

26 February, 2017 | By

Moonlight claimed the top prize at Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards in a dramatic finale.

Full list of winners

BEST MOTION PICTURE OF THE YEAR

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell Or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • La La Land
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Moonlight

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Arrival, Eric Heisserer
  • Fences, August Wilson
  • Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
  • Lion, Luke Davies
  • Moonlight, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
  • La La Land, Damien Chazelle
  • The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
  • Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
  • 20th Century Women, Mike Mills

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES (ORIGINAL SONG)

  • ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ from Trolls - Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
  • ‘City Of Stars’ from La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • ‘The Empty Chair’ from Jim: The James Foley Story - Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
  • ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Moana - Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES (ORIGINAL SCORE)

  • Jackie, Mica Levi
  • La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
  • Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
  • Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
  • Passengers, Thomas Newman

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Arrival, Bradford Young
  • La La Land, Linus Sandgren
  • Lion, Greig Fraser
  • Moonlight, James Laxton
  • Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

  • Ennemis Intérieurs 
  • La Femme Et Le TGV 
  • Silent Nights 
  • Sing 
  • Timecode 

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

  • Extremis 
  • 4.1 Miles 
  • Joe’s Violin 
  • Watani: My Homeland 
  • The White Helmets 

ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING

  • Arrival, Joe Walker
  • Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
  • Hell Or High Water, Jake Roberts
  • La La Land, Tom Cross
  • Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
  • Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
  • The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
  • Kubo And The Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Arrival, Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
  • Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • La La Land, David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
  • Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM OF THE YEAR

  • Kubo And The Two Strings 
  • Moana 
  • My Life As A Zucchini 
  • The Red Turtle Michael
  • Zootopia 

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

  • Blind Vaysha 
  • Borrowed Time 
  • Pear Cider And Cigarettes 
  • Pearl 
  • Piper 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

  • Land Of Mine, Denmark
  • A Man Called Ove, Sweden
  • The Salesman, Iran
  • Tanna, Australia
  • Toni Erdmann, Germany

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING

  • Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
  • Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
  • La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING

  • Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
  • Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
  • Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
  • La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • Fire At Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J.: Made In America
  • 13th

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

  • Allied, Joanna Johnston
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
  • Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
  • Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
  • La La Land, Mary Zophres

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
  • Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
  • Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

 

