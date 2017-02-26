Oscars 2017: Full list of winners
Moonlight claimed the top prize at Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards in a dramatic finale.
Full list of winners
BEST MOTION PICTURE OF THE YEAR
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- La La Land
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
BEST DIRECTOR
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Arrival, Eric Heisserer
- Fences, August Wilson
- Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- Lion, Luke Davies
- Moonlight, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land, Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
- Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women, Mike Mills
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES (ORIGINAL SONG)
- ‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ from Trolls - Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- ‘City Of Stars’ from La La Land - Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- ‘The Empty Chair’ from Jim: The James Foley Story - Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
- ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from Moana - Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC WRITTEN FOR MOTION PICTURES (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- Jackie, Mica Levi
- La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
- Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
- Passengers, Thomas Newman
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Arrival, Bradford Young
- La La Land, Linus Sandgren
- Lion, Greig Fraser
- Moonlight, James Laxton
- Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme Et Le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING
- Arrival, Joe Walker
- Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
- Hell Or High Water, Jake Roberts
- La La Land, Tom Cross
- Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
- Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
- Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
- The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
- Kubo And The Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Arrival, Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- La La Land, David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM OF THE YEAR
- Kubo And The Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As A Zucchini
- The Red Turtle Michael
- Zootopia
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider And Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
- Land Of Mine, Denmark
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden
- The Salesman, Iran
- Tanna, Australia
- Toni Erdmann, Germany
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING
- Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
- Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
- La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING
- Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
- Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
- La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made In America
- 13th
ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
- Allied, Joanna Johnston
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
- Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
- Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land, Mary Zophres
ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
- Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
- Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.