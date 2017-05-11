Parkland picks up Steven Berkoff's 'Tell Tale Heart'

EXCLUSIVE: Poe adaptation will be handled by London-based company.

Parkland Pictures has picked-up worldwide sales rights to Steven Berkoff’s Tell Tale Heart.

The film is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name and was performed by Berkoff on stage at Hammersmith Riverside Studios for a one-man show in 2011.

It follows a servant who tries to convince the audience of his sanity while describing a murder he committed, and co-stars Hugh Skinner and Henry Goodman.

Tell Tale Heart is directed by Stephen Cookson (Shakespeare’s Heroes And Villains, Stanley A Man Of Variety), who also co-wrote alongside Berkoff. It is produced by CK Films.

Parkland’s roster also includes Joe Martin’s Us And Them.