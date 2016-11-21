Legendary to revive sci-fi 'Dune'

Thomas Tull has struck a deal with the Frank Herbert estate for motion picture rights to the late author’s celebrated novels.

Dalian Wanda-owned Legendary will develop and produce possible film or TV projects for the global market.

Tull (pictured), vice-chairman of worldwide production Mary Parent and Cale Boyter will produce for Legendary alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers.

Dune was turned into a 1984 film by Dino De Laurentiis Company that David Lynch directed.

It starred Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, the scion to a desert planet dynasty who leads a rebellion to return the planet under his family’s control.

The property also received the miniseries treatment and a three-part adaptation starring William Hurt aired on The Sci-Fi Channel in 2000.

Mike Ross and Jen Grazier negotiated the deal on behalf of Legendary with Marcy Morris and Barry Tyerman of JTWAMMK on behalf of the Herbert family.