Cooper Hoffman is set to join Olivia Wilde in the upcoming I Want Your Sex from director Gregg Araki, with production set to begin in Los Angeles in October.

The project features an original script from Karley Sciortino and Araki and is produced by Seth Caplan alongside Araki, Sciortino, and California-based Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

John Friedberg, Joanne Roberts Wiles, and Courtney L. Cunniff will serve as executive producers for Black Bear, which will also fully finance. Arlie Day and Mike Page are associate producing and casting the feature.

The film follows fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) who lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde). Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

Hoffman will also star in the upcoming action comedy Old Guy opposite Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu, and in Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Black Bear’s recent releases include Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing; Sydney Sweeney horror vehicle Immaculate; and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Their upcoming slate features David Mackenzie’s Relay, starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James; Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter; and Max Minghella’s Shell starring Elizabeth Moss, Kate Hudson, and Kaia Gerber. All receive their world premieres at TIFF.

