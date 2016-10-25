AFM: DDI boards David Tennant rom-com 'You, Me And Him'

EXCLUSIVE: DDI boards rom-com starring Lucy Punch, Faye Marsay, David Tennant and Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners.

Toronto-based Double Dutch International chief Jason Moring announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired worldwide sales rights to the rom-com formerly known as Fish Without Bicycles.

David Warner and Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners BBC series and feature have joined David Tennant, Lucy Punch and Faye Marsay.

Daisy Aitkens makes her feature directorial debut and production is set to begin on October 31 in the UK based on Aitkens’ original screenplay.

Moring and his team will commence sales at the AFM next week on You, Me And Him, about a driven lawyer and her hedonistic girlfriend who must re-examine their relationship after befriending a Casanova-type neighbour.

Phin Glynn, Harriet Hammond and Georgia Tennant of Bad Penny Productions are producing.

”You, Me And Him is perfect counter-programming to the usual AFM line-ups,” said Moring. “This fresh rom-com brings lots of humour, a few tears and surprises that will keep audiences in fits of laughter.”