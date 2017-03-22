Warner Bros. China opens Beijing office

Office to house local film, television, home entertainment, games and corporate teams.

Warner Bros. China has launched its Beijing office.

Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara was on hand for the opening of the office, which will house local film, television, home entertainment, games and corporate teams.

Among the evening’s other notable attendees were Richard Fox, executive vice president, International, Warner Bros. and Gillian Zhao, executive vice president and managing director, Warner Bros. China.

“Warner Bros. has been producing world-class films and TV shows for almost 100 years, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with our partners in China as well as with up-and-coming talent to benefit the entire entertainment industry,” said Tsujihara at the reception.

“And, in the spirit of true cultural exchange, we are eager to learn from our partners and share great Chinese stories with audiences around the world.”

Zhao, who joined Warner Bros. China in August 2016, added: “Today marks an important next step for Warner Bros. in China. Even though I only recently joined the company, I can feel how deeply committed Warner Bros. is to the Chinese market.”

Warner Bros. has a longstanding history in China, having opened its first office there in the 1930s. The studio also has a film production joint venture, Flagship Entertainment, with China Media Capital.