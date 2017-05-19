By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Screen Time: The VoD debate in Cannes (video)

19 May, 2017 | By Elisabet Cabeza

WATCH: Screen caught up with Bankside’s Hilary Davis and Under The Milky Way’s Pierre-Alexandre Labelle in Cannes.

Screen sat down at Cannes Film Festival wtih Hilary Davis (Bankside Films) and Pierre-Alexandre Labelle (Under The Milky Way) to ask - is the success of VoD platforms good news for the independent film industry?

Mobile users can watch the video on Youtube by clicking here.

The video was supported by Curzon Home Cinema and Under The Milky Way.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment.

sign in register

Related Articles

Related videos

Most popular

Most commented

Related Jobs

Sign in to see the latest jobs relevant to you!

Find more jobs