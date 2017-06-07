Seth Rogen criticises Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of select films

Twenty-four films will get ‘Clean Version’ edits, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Ghostbusters.

On Tuesday Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced a ‘Clean Version’ scheme (via Yahoo Movies), which allows viewers to watch either the original version of a film, or a broadcast or airline edit that is “free from certain mature content”.

Sony will make these edited versions available free as an extra when a customer purchases a film on iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW.

The initiative launched with 24 films.

The plan was criticised by Seth Rogen, who has made several films for Sony. He tweeted: “Holy shit please don’t do this to our movies. Thanks.”

None of his Sony films, which include Sausage Party and The Interview, are on the current list.

In an FAQ explaining the plan, Sony said: “The Clean Version allows viewing for a wider audience, giving people the chance to watch their favourite films together.”

The 24 films are:

50 First Dates

Battle Of The Year

Big Daddy

Captain Phillips

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Easy A

Elysium

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Goosebumps

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hancock

Inferno

Moneyball

Pixels

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Step Brothers

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

White House Down.

