Seth Rogen criticises Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of select films
Twenty-four films will get ‘Clean Version’ edits, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Ghostbusters.
On Tuesday Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced a ‘Clean Version’ scheme (via Yahoo Movies), which allows viewers to watch either the original version of a film, or a broadcast or airline edit that is “free from certain mature content”.
Sony will make these edited versions available free as an extra when a customer purchases a film on iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW.
The initiative launched with 24 films.
The plan was criticised by Seth Rogen, who has made several films for Sony. He tweeted: “Holy shit please don’t do this to our movies. Thanks.”
None of his Sony films, which include Sausage Party and The Interview, are on the current list.
In an FAQ explaining the plan, Sony said: “The Clean Version allows viewing for a wider audience, giving people the chance to watch their favourite films together.”
The 24 films are:
- 50 First Dates
- Battle Of The Year
- Big Daddy
- Captain Phillips
- Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
- Easy A
- Elysium
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Goosebumps
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Hancock
- Inferno
- Moneyball
- Pixels
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Step Brothers
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- White House Down.
·
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.