Sony sets 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web' for 2018

Global casting call underway for actress to play Lisbeth Salander in new ‘Millennium Series’ instalment. Thriller to open on October 5, 2018.

The studio announced the development at the London Book Fair on Monday and has set Fede Alvarez to direct from a screenplay by Steven Knight, Alvarez and Jay Basu.

The Girl In The Spider’s Web is the fifth book inspired by the late Scandinavian crime writer Stieg Larsson’s ‘Millennium Series’ that famously kicked off with The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and will be the first in the series to be produced in English in its initial adaptation.

David Lagercrantz wrote The Girl In The Spider’s Web and Alvarez, who directed last year’s horror break-out Don’t Breathe, is scheduled to commence shooting in September for release on October 5, 2018.

The studio and Alvarez have launched a worldwide search for an actress to lead an entirely new cast. The Swedish-language original adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Sony’s English-language adaptation created global stars out of Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara (pictured), respectively.

Knight, Alvarez and Jay Basu adapted the screenplay and Scott Rudin, Søren Stærmose, Ole Søndberg, Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Eli Bush and Berna Levin will produce.

Executive producers are Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Line Winther Skyum Funch, Johannes Jensen, and David Fincher, who directed the adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo that grossed $232.6m worldwide.

The announcement was made today at the London Book Fair during a celebration for the fifth Millennium book launch, also by Lagercrantz.

Sony’s Columbia Pictures retains the rights to all future Millennium Series books.

Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures, said: “In all of contemporary literature, Lisbeth Salander is completely sui generis – probably one of the greatest female literary characters of all time in my view.



“Modern punk defiance personified, she is unforgettable in every incarnation; truly one of the most compelling characters we’ve seen in recent years. David Lagercrantz’s brilliant work in continuing this remarkable series honours Stieg Larsson’s masterpiece.



“We at Sony are so honoured to be part of this series with Yellowbird, and we’re so excited to be making an original film of The Girl In The Spider’s Web. Fede Alvarez is the perfect choice to direct. Fede is an amazing director with a unique vision of the world. In particular, his talent and skill in creating psychological intensity will bring Lisbeth Salander back into popular movie culture with a roar.”

Alvarez added: “I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part – finding our Lisbeth.”