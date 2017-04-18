Sundance London to open with 'Beatriz At Dinner' starring Salma Hayek

Miguel Arteta’s “dramedy of manners” will kick off festival on June 1.

Beatriz At Dinner will open the 2017 Sundance Film Festival: London (June 1-4).

The film will be introduced by director Miguel Arteta, screenwriter Mike White and lead actress Salma Hayek at Picturehouse Central on June 1.

Beatriz At Dinner had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA and co-stars alongside John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Chloë Sevigny and Jay Duplass.

Hayek plays Beatriz, a Mexican immigrant in California whose life changes forever when she meets a self-made billionaire at a dinner party.

The full programme for the Sundance Film Festival: London will be announced soon.

The UK offshoot of the Sundance Film Festival, which puts a spotlight on American independent cinema, retains a June berth in 2017 following last year’s shift from its previous April slot.

John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said: “We look forward to launching our fifth festival in London with Beatriz At Dinner, a masterful dramedy of errors from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White and starring Salma Hayek. This was a standout at our Utah Festival in January and is a wonderful example of the continued innovation and creativity of our independent filmmakers that we’ll showcase in London again this year.”

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival ran from January 19-29 in Utah, USA.

Read more:

‘Beatriz At Dinner’: Sundance Review