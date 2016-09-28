US Briefs: 'Lion', 'Aquarius' to screen at Los Cabos

The Latin American premiere of Garth Davis’ Oscar season hopeful Lion will screen at the fifth Los Cabos International Film Festival, set to run in Mexico from November 9-13.

Kleber Mendonça Filho’s acclaimed Brazilian film Aquarius gets its Mexican premiere, as does Babak Anvari’s UK foreign language Oscar submission Under The Shadow.

Danis Tanovic’s Serbian Oscar contender Death In Sarajevo receives its Latin American premiere. Michael Dudok’s The Red Turtle also screens.