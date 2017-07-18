Sundance adds stand-alone episodic programme, festival favourite award

The New Climate strand to return for second year.

Sundance Institute said on Tuesday that the 2018 festival would encompass a stand-alone Episodic section and the return of ‘The New Climate’ strand of environmental work and a new award.

The ‘Indie Episodic’ section will cater to stories told in multiple instalments with an emphasis on independent perspectives and comes after recent first-look berths in Park City for the likes of Oscar winner O.J.: Made In America, Transparent, and Top Of The Lake.

The New Climate will return after debuting this year. The strand includes features, documentaries, VR experiences, and panels exploring the environment and climate change.

The ‘Festival Favorite’ award will be open to all features and determined by audience ballots across all screenings and complements the audience awards that are handed out for various sections.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to take place from January 18-28 in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance, Utah.

Festival staff are now accepting features, shorts, episodic and VR submissions via Withoutabox, with early deadlines beginning on August 7. For further details click here.





