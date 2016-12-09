Sunrise wins IWC Filmmaker Award

UAE filmmaker Abdullah Hassan Ahmed’s Sunrise scooped the $100,000 IWC Filmmaker Award at DIFF last night.

The script follows a father who receives tragic news about his son, fighting in a distant war, and is unsure how to break the news to his pregnant wife.

Khalid Al Mahmood will produce the project through UAE-based Faradees Production. The script has already received support from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, which awarded it with the $100,000 Best Societal Screenplay prize at last year’s DIFF.

Ahmed was presented with the IWC Filmmaker Award at a ceremony at the One & Only Mirage in Dubai last night. Palestinian actor Ali Suliman headed the jury, which also included IWC CEO Georges Kern, DIFF artistic director Masoud Amralla Al Ali and DIFF chairman Abdulhamid Juma.