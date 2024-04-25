US outfit Gkids has partnered with the UK’s Anime Ltd. to secure international rights to The Colors Within, the highly anticipated anime feature directed by Naoko Yamada.

It was revealed today that the upcoming feature will receive its world premiere in competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 9-15).

The two companies secured the rights – which exclude Asia, the Middle East and North Africa – from Japan’s Story Inc. and have appointed Paris-based Charades to handle sales for select territories.

Gkids has rights for North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has rights for the UK, Ireland, and Europe, and its parent company, Plaion Pictures, will distribute in Italian- and German-speaking territories. Charades will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Gkids and Anime Ltd. will theatrically release the film in both its original Japanese language and a new English dubbed version this winter. The film will be released by Toho in Japan on August 30.

The film, known in Japan as Kimi No Iro, is the latest feature from Yamada, the acclaimed director of 2016’s A Silent Voice. Produced by Story Inc. and Tokyo-based animation studio Science Saru (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), the producer is Genki Kawamura of animated hit Your Name and Weathering With You.

Written by Reiko Yoshida, the story follows Totsuko, a high school student with the ability to see the ‘colours’ of others such as bliss, excitement, and serenity. She forms a band with her friends Kimi and Rui, practicing at an old church on a remote island where they discover their true colours.

Gkids and Anime Ltd. have previously collaborated on numerous anime titles in recent years, with the former taking North America and the latter handling UK and additional territories. Films have included Belle, Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time, The First Slam Dunk, Inu-Oh, Oscar-nominated Mirai and Weathering With You, among others.

The Colors Within marks the first time the two companies have partnered on a global acquisition.