Wheelchair gains momentum with Samir

DUBAI/EXCLUSIVE: Egyptian producer Mohamed Samir has boarded Wheelchair, the first narrative feature from Little Eagles director Mohamed Rashad.

The Alexandria-set drama follows an 18-year-old who makes a life-changing discovery about his uncle. The project was previously selected for the Beirut Cinema Platform co-production market while still at treatment stage in 2015.

Samir previously produced Factory Girl, directed by the late Mohamed Khan, which screened at DIFF in 2013.

Rashad, whose first feature documentary Little Eagles is screening in DIFF’s Muhr Feature competition, is currently scripting Wheelchair and hopes to start shooting in 2018.

Produced by Hala Lotfy, Little Eagles is an autobiographical documentary about the impact of the revolution on the relationship between Egyptian youth and their formerly leftist parents.

“We used to have anger towards our parents for their passivity. But recent events have helped us understand how revolutionary zeal can fade,” said Rashad. “Researching this film has brought me closer to my own father.”