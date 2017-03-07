Uma Thurman joins Lars von Trier serial killer thriller

Siobhan Fallon Hogan also joins cast alongside Matt Dillon, Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl and Bruno Ganz; production update from Sweden.

Uma Thurman and Siobhan Fallon Hogan (We Need To Talk About Kevin) have joined the cast of Lars von Trier thriller The House That Jack Built, which is currently in production in Sweden.

Thurman and Fallon Hogan join cast members Matt Dillon, Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl and Bruno Ganz.

The film will take place in 1970s USA and will follow the murders that define lead character Jack’s development as a serial killer.

Thurman and Fallon Hogan will join the ranks of unfortunate women who encounter serial killer Jack, played by Dillon.

Von Trier recently told The Guardian that the film “celebrates the idea that life is evil and soulless, sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus – the rat king”.

The film is produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa Group in co-production with Film i Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund, Slot Machine, with support from Danish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, CNC, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, The Media Programme of the European Union, and in cooperation with DR, Nordisk Film Distribution, Concorde Filmverleih, Potemkine, Les Films du Losange, SVT.

Both Thurman and Fallon Hogan have previously worked with director von Trier - Thurman as Ms. H in Nymphomaniac (2013), and Siobhan Fallon Hogan in Dancer In The Dark (2000) and Dogville (2003).

Zentropa will begin shooting the film in Trollhättan, Sweden this month and move on to Copenhagen in May.

Film i Väst supported the production with €1.78m.

Zentropa producer, Louise Vesth said: “With these two fantastic actresses, the main cast is now in place, and we are ready to shoot - and kill…

Uma and Lars first worked together on Nymphomaniac and complimented each other in an exceptional way; I can’t wait to see which character they’ll create together this time.

Lars has had Siobhan in mind from a very early stage for one of the female parts, and it is an honor for us to welcome her back on set since her appearance in Dogville and Dancer in the Dark.”

The film has presold well for TrustNordisk, including to UK and Ireland (Curzon Artificial Eye), Germany, Austria (Tele München), France (Films Du Losanges), Latin America (California Filmes), Benelux (September film), Greece (Seven Films), Portugal (Leopardo filmes), Israel (Shani Film), Middle East (Falcon Films), China (DD Dream), Hong Kong (Sundream), South Korea (Atnine Film), Russia/CIS (Russian World Vision), Poland (Gutek), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania group), Czech Republic (Aero film), Bulgaria (Euro Films), Romania (Independenta Film 97) and Baltic States (Estin Film).