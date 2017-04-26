Yu Ji-tae to feature in Lars von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built'

Old Boy star becomes first Asian actor to appear in a von Trier movie.

Korean actor Yu Ji-tae, known for playing the villain in Old Boy, is featuring in The House That Jack Built – the upcoming film from Lars von Trier, controversial Danish director of films such as Nymphomania and Melancholia. This will be the first time an Asian actor has featured in a von Trier film, according to Danish sales agent TrustNordisk and Korean distributor Atnine Film. Atnine, which previously distributed Nymphomania, discussed Yu with TrustNordisk for the as-yet-undisclosed short role. The two companies suggested the actor to the filmmakers, as confirmed by production company Zentropa. Lars von Trier, YU Ji-tae, Manon Rasmussen © Atnine Film Co., Ltd.

The House That Jack Built takes place in America in the 1970’s and over the course of 12 years charts the evolution of a serial killer called Jack.