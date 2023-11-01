The Desperate Chase

Dir Kim Jae-hoon

This comedy caper centres on a detective on the case of a Chinese triad boss and a notorious scam artist who is linked to a murder and joins the investigation to clear his name. It marks the second feature of director Kim, whose body-swap thriller Devils played at Fantasia in July and sold widely across Asia as well as securing a US deal. The cast is led by Kwak Si-yang (The Battle Of Jangsari), Park Sung-woong (Hunt) and Yoon Kyung-ho (Alienoid). Produced by Contents G and The Contents On, the film is in post-production.

Contact Finecut

Dog Days

Dir Kim Deok-min

This ensemble comedy includes Youn Yuh-jung, who became the first Korean actress to win an Oscar in 2021 for her role in Minari. The film revolves around dog owners whose paths cross in the office of a vet. The cast also includes US actor Daniel Henney (The Wheel Of Time), Lee Hyun-woo and Tang Jun-sang, and marks the feature debut of director Kim. Produced by JK Film, a release is planned in 2024.

Contact CJ ENM

Handsome Guys

Dir Nam Dong-hyub

This horror comedy follows two rough but simple men who call themselves the Handsome Guys. They move into a house where a hidden secret is revealed, as dark clouds blanket the sky and unwelcome guests appear. The film stars Lee Sung-min and Lee Hee-jun, who both starred in Woo Min-ho’s The Man Standing Next — South Korea’s entry to the Oscars in 2021. Lee Sung-min is also known for his role in Yoon Jong-bin’s Cannes 2018 title The Spy Gone North. It is the feature directing debut of Nam and is in post. Produced by Hive Media Corp, the film is set for release in 2024.

Contact Contents Panda

Harbin

Dir Woo Min-ho

This period spy thriller marks director Woo’s follow-up to Oscar submission The Man Standing Next. Set in 1909, shortly before Korea became part of the Japanese empire, the true story follows a man who leads a plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, the main architect behind Japan’s invasion. The cast is led by Hyun Bin, Park Jeong-min and Jo Woo-jin. Produced by Hive Media Corp, a release is planned in 2024.

Contact CJ ENM

Hitman 2

Dir Choi Won-sub

After scoring success with action comedy Hitman: Agent Jun in 2020, director Choi reunites with star Kwon Sang-woo for the sequel, which again centres on a former secret agent-turned-webtoon artist. This time, a series of attacks have an eerie resemblance to artist Jun’s latest story, who again needs to come out of hiding to take on terrorists and prove his innocence. Further returning cast include Jeoung Jun-ho and Lee Yi-Kyung. Now in production, a release is planned in Q3 2024.

Contact kt alpha

Seeking The King

Dir Won Shin-yeon

Set in the 1980s, this sci-fi feature takes place in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, and follows a military officer who uses a giant robot to protect a village from attacks. The cast includes Koo Kyo-hwan of hit Netflix titles D.P. and Kill Boksoon, Yoo Jae-myung, Girls’ Generation singer and actress Seohyun and US actor Eric Roberts. Director Won’s previous film was award-­winning historical action drama The Battle: Roar To Victory. He has teamed with WYSIWYG Studios, the visual-effects specialist behind hit features Space Sweepers and Hansan: Rising Dragon. Seeking The King is in post-­production ahead of a planned release in 2024.

Contact K-Movie Entertainment

The Tyrant

Dir Park Hoon-jung

This action film follows what happens when the final sample for the ‘Tyrant Program’, which is developing drugs to turn humans into weapons, is delivered to the wrong person and several shady parties interested in exploiting the programme chase after it. Director Park is the filmmaker behind hit features The Witch: Part 1 and Part 2 and Venice title Night In Paradise as well as action film The Childe. The cast includes Cha Seoung-won (Night In Paradise), Kim Seon-ho (TV’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Kim Kang-woo (The Vanished). The film is expected to release in 2024.

Contact Acemaker movieworks sales@acemaker.co.kr

Victory

Dir Park Beom-su

Set in 1999, this comedy-drama follows two high-school girls on a remote Korean island who create a cheerleading club to pursue their love for dance, but soon find themselves cheering for an underdog football team. It marks the latest feature of director Park, known for his 2014 debut Red Carpet and upcoming release Single In Seoul, and stars Lee Hye-ri (aka Hyeri) of K-pop group Girl’s Day and Park Se-wan of 2022 feature Life Is Beaut­iful. The cast also includes rising actor Lee Jeong-ha of hit Disney+ action series Moving. Produced by Seoul-based Annapurna Films, headed by Lee Anna, the producer of 2011 box-­office hit Sunny, the feature is currently in post-production.

Contact Finecut