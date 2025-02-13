A true story from Takashi Miike, an adaptation of a Kazuo Ishiguro novel and a horror sequel are being introduced by Japanese sellers at EFM.

Festival

The Longing

Dir. Toshizo Fujiwara

This social drama, which has its world premiere in Panorama, is directed and co-written by Fujiwara, better known as an actor in features such as Takeshi Kitano’s A Scene At The Sea (1991) and Fred Schepisi’s Mr. Baseball (1992). Fujiwara also plays a supporting role in this story of a couple who hire young people fresh out of juvenile detention to help turn their lives around. Based on Fujiwara’s play of the same name, the cast is led by young actor Daiki Ido. Fujiwara’s previous feature as a director was 2014’s The Sky And Beyond.

Contact:

Seaside Serendipity

Dir. Satoko Yokohama

Set over a summer in a seaside town known to attract artists, this film comprises a series of vignettes that follow a group of young friends as they interact with a diverse community. The film receives its world premiere here in Generation Kplus. Yokohama, who also wrote the screenplay, is known as the director of 2015 comedy The Actor, which played Tokyo and Edinburgh, and drama Itomichi, which won best film at Osaka Asian Film Festival in 2021. A local release is scheduled for this summer.

Contact: , Free Stone Productions

Underground

Dir. Kaori Oda

This hybrid documentary, which plays in Forum, captures a range of underground landscapes from Okinawa to Hokkaido, with the footage shot on 16mm and used as a metaphor for buried memories and collective consciousness. Oda has directed numerous short and mid-length documentaries as well as several feature documentaries, including 2023’s mid-length Gama, which screened at MoMA Doc Fortnight and Cinéma du Reel.

Contact:

Market

A Bad Summer

Dir. Hideo Jojo

Takumi Kitamura (Tokyo Revengers) stars as a civil servant who falls in love with a recipient of welfare benefits and gets inadvertently involved in a yakuza conspiracy. Directed by Jojo (On The Edge Of Their Seats), the cast also includes Yumi Kawai from Cannes 2024 Directors’ Fortnight title Desert Of Namibia, A Girl Named Ann and She Taught Me Serendipity. The latter pair both played at Tokyo last year. A Bad Summer is set for local release on March 20.

Contact: , Kadokawa

Diamonds In The Sand

Dir. Janus Victoria

Lily Franky of Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters stars as a lonely salaryman in Tokyo who decides to travel to Manila with a Filipina migrant worker. The Japan-Malaysia-­Philippines co-production premiered at Tokyo Filmex 2024 and marks the debut feature of Manila-based Victoria, who has helmed multiple documentaries. Producers are Lorna Tee, Dan Villegas and Masumi Soga.

Contact: , Free Stone Productions

Fires On The Plain

Dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Rights are newly available on the 10th anniversary of this harrowing war film, which adapts the semi-­autobiographical 1951 novel by Shohei Ooka about illness and starvation in the Philippines at the tail-end of the Second World War. The film originally played in competition at Venice in 2014. Nikkatsu also holds the international rights for 11 other films by Tsukamoto including the seminal Tetsuo: The Iron Man and Venice 2023 award winner Shadow Of Fire.

Contact: , Nikkatsu

Kisaragi Station Re:

Dir. Jiro Nagae

This horror film is the sequel to 2022’s Kisaragi Station, which was based on an urban legend about a fictitious train station that is host to paranormal incidents. Nagae (Nightmare Resort) returns to the director’s chair for the sequel, which stars Miyu Honda and Yuri Tsunematsu reprising their roles. A release is being planned for later this year.

Contact:

A Light In The Harbor

Dir. Michihito Fujii

Fujii directs a film about the unlikely bond between a blind orphan and an ex-yakuza, who steals money from his former gang to pay for surgery that may allow the youngster to see. The film is in post-­production and set for release this winter. Fujii is known for 2019’s The Journalist, which won three prizes at Japan’s Academy Awards, including best film. His recent title 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days is a romantic drama that played Hong Kong and sold well internationally.

Contact: , Toei

Love Song

Dir. Weerachit Thongjila

This Thai-Japan collaboration is about two young Japanese men who reunite in Bangkok after several years and end up in a complicated romance. Director Weerachit is known for popular Thai “boys’ love” TV series 1000 Years Old and 2gether. Love Song stars Myanmar-born, Japan-based Win Morisaki (Ready Player One) and Thailand-born, Japan-based Koji Mukai of boy band Snow Man. It is in post-production and due to be completed this autumn.

Contact: , Kadokawa

My Love Story With Yamada-kun At Lv999

Dir. Yuka Yasukawa

An adaptation of a popular manga, which was also adapted into a TV anime series, this film follows a university student who falls in love with a member of her online gaming guild. The manga has sold more than 3 million copies in Japan. Yasukawa is known as the director of The Nighthawk’s First Love (2021) and 2024 TV series Love Is Better The Second Time Around, also based on a manga. My Love Story is in post-production ahead of a planned local release on March 28.

Contact: , Kadokawa

A Pale View Of Hills

Dir. Kei Ishikawa

This adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s 1982 novel unravels a Japanese widow’s memories, which move between 1950s Japan and 1980s England. It stars frequent Hirokazu Kore-eda collaborator Suzu Hirose (The Third Murder) and Fumi Nikaido (Shogun). Director Ishikawa’s thriller A Man premiered at Venice in 2022 and won several Japanese Academy Awards, including best film and best director. A Pale View Of Hills is produced by Kore-eda’s Bunbuku, the UK’s Number 9 Films and Poland’s Lava Films.

Contact: , Gaga

Sham

Dir. Takashi Miike

The first film based on a true work of investigative journalism by genre master Miike (Audition, 13 Assassins), Sham centres on a teacher accused of child abuse. However, things take an unexpected turn during the trial. The original non-fiction book was an award winner in Japan, and the film is in post-production and set for release this year. Miike’s drama Big Bang Love, Juvenile A premiered at the Berlinale in 2006.

Contact: , Toei

What Should We Have Done?

Dir. Tomoaki Fujino

Mental health is at the centre of this documentary, which has proved a sleeper hit at the Japan box office. It centres on director Fujino’s own sister, a medical student who began to show signs of schizophrenia in 1983, and his parents, who refused to seek treatment and confined her to the home. Fujino shot footage from 2001 until his sister’s death in 2021. The film is produced by Zou-Shima.

Contact: , Nikkatsu