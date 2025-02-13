Festival

Eel

Dir. Chu Chun-Teng

Playing in the new Perspectives competition, this feature debut takes place on a remote island near Taipei where time and memory seem to be non-­existent. A lost man encounters a mysterious woman, and they explore hidden stories and embark on a journey of mutual salvation. The cast is led by emerging talent Devin Pan and singer/songwriter Misi Ke, with Susan Huang as producer. Director Chu has an MFA in fine art from Goldsmiths, University of London. His works have been showcased at festivals including Clermont-Ferrand and art institutions such as Taipei Biennial and Kunsthaus Essen.

Silent Sparks

Dir. Chu Ping

Set in Taiwan’s criminal underworld, this LGBTQ+ drama follows a young man fresh out of prison who is excited to reconnect with his longed-for former cellmate, only to find the feelings are not mutual. The cast is headed by Golden Bell Awards best supporting actor Akira Huang and Golden Horse Awards best supporting actor Shih Ming-Shuai from 2024’s hit gangster film Gatao: Like Father Like Son. Silent Sparks marks Chu’s feature directing debut and premiered at Taipei Film Festival. Fully backed by Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service, it will receive an international premiere here in Panorama.

The Trio Hall

Dir. Su Hui-yu

This feature, which plays in Forum, was shot during Su’s multimedia exhibition of the same name at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, in 2023. Presented like a TV variety show, The Trio Hall combines modern art, 1980s pop culture, influential TV programmes and 20th-century history. Contemporary artist Su plans to keep shooting at other museums and turn the work into an endless production. His feature debut Future Shock — The End Of Eternity, about an endless road trip told in 10 chapters, premiered at Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in 2023. Three of his shorts - Super Taboo, The Glamorous Boys Of Tang and The Women’s Revenge — screened in Rotterdam’s Tiger short films competition.

Market

Blind Love

Dir. Julian Chou

Ariel Lin (Imperfect Us) and Wu Ke-Xi star in this drama, which premiered in competition at Rotterdam. Based on the award-winning short story Blindness by Essay Liu, Blind Love follows a high-school boy who falls in love with a mysterious woman who turns out to be his mother’s ex-girlfriend, sending shockwaves through the seemingly perfect family. Lin serves as executive producer for the first time, along with Flash Forward’s Patrick Mao Huang. Director Chou is a talent agent who previously produced 2019 period romance TV series I Will Never Let You Go and made her feature directing debut with Girls, Be Ambitious! in 2022.

Dear Black Sheep

Dir. Mitch Lin

This documentary chronicles the six‑year journey of Bowie Tsang, a celebrated TV host in Chinese-speaking territories, as she looks to understand cancer and its diagnosis, exploring alternative therapies such as integrating mind and body practices, and complementing western treatments with traditional Chinese medicine. Director Lin has worked as a magazine editor and screenwriter for films David Loman (2013) and The Killer Who Never Kills (2011). In 2018, he directed fortune-telling documentary A Journey With Invisible Friends and co-­directed romantic comedy Someone In The Clouds.

Unexpected Courage

Dir. Shawn Yu

Based on personal experience with his wife, this feature directing debut from Yu follows a seasoned talent manager and younger commercial director who have been in love for years, but their age gap is a stumbling block until a big surprise pops up on the former’s 45th birthday. Starring Rene Liu and Hsueh Shih-Ling, the film is produced by Yeh Jufeng and rock band Mayday’s singer Ashin, and received a screenplay award from Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. Yu was previously a commercial and music video director. Distribution Workshop oversees sales in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with Mandarin Vision handling the rest of the world.

