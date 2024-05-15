A Balloon’s Landing

Dir. Angel I-Han Teng

Hong Kong’s Terrance Lau and Taiwan’s Fandy Fan star in this road movie about a Hong Kong writer who forms an unlikely bond with a local thug as they embark on a journey to search for the mysterious Bay of the Vanishing Whales. The film opened on May 10 in Taiwan through Vie Vision Pictures and on May 15 in Hong Kong through Edko Films. Director Teng’s hit LGBTQ+ drama series Fragrance Of The First Flower was the first Taiwanese title to screen at France’s Series Mania and won several prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards.

Contact:

Demon Hunters

Dir. Chen Mei-juin

This supernatural action comedy is billed as the first film co-­produced between Taiwan and India. Indian actor Arjan Bajwa and Taiwan’s JC Lin and Regina Lei headline the story of a YouTuber who faces a major challenge when he has to save his partner from a zombie demon, prompting him to seek help from an Indian computer geek, grandson of an exorcist guru. Filmed in Taiwan, it is produced by Cindy Shyu of Taiwan’s Light House Productions. Director Chen’s credits include The Gangster’s Daughter.

Contact: , Kleos Entertainment

Hunter Brothers

Dir. Su Hung-En

Ma Chih-Hsiang, Lin Ching-Tai and Hsu Yi-Fan, all from Oscar shortlisted Seediq Bale, head the cast of this suspense thriller about an Indigenous man who, upon release from jail for killing his father, seeks a return to the mountains to settle a score with his older brother. It is a winner of Taiwan’s Excellent Screenplay Award and is backed by Greener Grass and director Su’s Phbah Film Production. It marks the narrative feature debut for Su, who previously directed documentaries. His short film The Land played at Clermont-­Ferrand in 2018.

Contact: , Greener Grass

I Am The Secret In Your Heart

Dir. Lai Meng Chieh

This college romance drama is about a high-school girl and her childhood friend, who seem destined for each other until a new student arrives and steals the former’s heart. Moon Lee, Tsao Yu-Ning and rapper Shou Lou head the cast of I Am The Secret In Your Heart, which is set for a summer release. It is backed by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Rose International Entertainment and Man Man Er. Director Lai’s 2022 comedy series Mad Doctor won best TV series and best directing for a TV series at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards.

Contact:

Intimate Encounter

Dir. Chang Tso-chi

Award-winning director Chang’s film is one of five work-in-progress projects from the HAF Goes To Cannes screening programme that will be presented on May 19. The drama is about a man recovering from a heart transplant who moves back in with his grandfather during the pandemic. He must face up to new challenges in his life, until he gets to listen to his own heartbeat for the first time. Director Chang’s previous works include Berlinale-­winning Thanatos, Drunk and Golden Horse-winning The Best Of Times and When Love Comes.

Contact:

Love Beside Me

Dirs. Sean Hu, Tsai Min-hua

Rising directors Hu and Tsai team for this music film that revolves around a high-school student who falls for her guitarist friend when they take part in a musical audition, but she misses the chance to develop a real relationship with him. Produced by Chang Feng-mei of box‑office hit Listen Before You Sing, the film’s young cast includes Lin Ying-tung, Xuan and Riko Xi. A summer release is scheduled through Vie Vision Pictures in Taiwan.

Contact:

Oh My Ghost! Oh My God!

Dir. Su Ta

This horror comedy follows the journey of a Japanese diva who travels to Taiwan to trace the roots of her late mother, leading her to the mountain where supernatural events and hidden secrets await. The cast comprises Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe alongside Jasper Liu and Esther Huang from Taiwan. Produced by Eric Liang’s Sky Films Entertainment, it marks the directorial feature debut of Su, a theatre director and award-winning actor.

Contact:

Organ Girl

Dir. Chien Shueh-bin

Following the box-office success of 2020 romantic drama Do You Love Me As I Love You, director Chien and producer Eric Liang team up again, but this time tackle a heavier subject matter. The feature is a revenge thriller about a man determined to take out a human-organ trafficking syndicate responsible for the disappearance of his daughter and death of his wife. Joseph Chang and Moon Lee, both from Netflix series The Victims’ Game, head the cast along with Shou Lou.

Contact:

Them

Dir. Joe Chien

A battered wife and her daughter seek refuge in an apartment. Far from being a safe haven, it turns out to be a haunted building and notorious suicide hotspot. The cast includes Ivy Yin, Tsao Yu-Ning and Bai Ling. Dennis Wu, a producer of megahit supernatural comedy Marry My Dead Body, serves as producer, while award-winning WWWIND Studio handles the VFX. Chien’s horror credits include The House That Never Dies II and Zombie Fight Club.

Contact: