Head of programme, FIRST International Film Festival and FIRST Fantastic Film Festival

Beijing-­based Gu Pengyuan spent four years studying architectural design before venturing into the world of film festivals and curation.

His connection with China’s FIRST International Film Festival (FIFF) began during those studies when he helped curate a regional offshoot of the festival. This sparked a shift to study film, which brought him to the UK where he completed a masters in film studies, programming and curation at the National Film and Television School.

Returning to China, he was appointed head of programming and curation at FIFF in 2021. Held in the high-altitude city of Xining, FIFF champions China’s independent filmmakers and returns for its 18th edition in July.

“We put attention on directors in the early stages of their careers who aspire to industrial levels of filmmaking,” says Gu, who oversees the main competition strands. “We assist in advancing their works to be more audience-facing while also possessing an auteur’s signature, thereby enriching the Chinese-­language film market.”

One discovery was Lan Tian’s Southern Afternoon, which went on to win best Asian short film at Busan in 2022, and Gu identifies Lan’s upcoming debut feature Southern Summer as one to follow. “We believe young talent such as this, who come through our festival, are the future,” says Gu. “These directors make their debut work in a pure way and we provide a platform that believes in these emerging Chinese filmmakers.”

Gu also works with Beijing’s Diskino Media on the production of Blu-ray extras for titles such as 100 Yen Love and Zhang Yimou’s Red Sorghum.

Contact: Gu Pengyuan