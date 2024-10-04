The Hong Kong Pavilion will be erected for the first time at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), rallying overseas support for the Hong Kong film industry and creating a bigger visible presence for the sales companies here promoting the territory’s latest titles.

With the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (previously known as Create Hong Kong) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council among the organisers, the Hong Kong Pavilion will also showcase upcoming projects backed by the First Feature Film Initiative (FFFI), a funding programme from the Hong Kong Film Development Council that has cultivated an exciting new generation of local filmmakers since 2013.

The profiles below are all FFFI projects with the exception of Last Song For You, which is partially supported by Hong Kong Film Development Council’s Film Production Financing Scheme (Relaxation Plan).

Bird Of Paradise

Dir Joey Wu Prod Saville Chan

Wu’s drama uses pole dancing, a rare subject matter in Hong Kong cinema, to underline the struggles of a middle-aged housewife as she rediscovers herself in a whole new world, while keeping it a secret from her husband and son. The cast includes Catherine Chau, Peter Chan Charm-Man and Elaine Jin. Wu previously worked in advertising as an art specialist, while Chan — also an award-winning composer — has producing credits including The Way We Dance and A Light Never Goes Out. Contact Saville Chan, Eyes Front Pictures

Blossoms Under Somewhere

Dir Riley Yip / Prod Fruit Chan

This coming-of-age drama opens the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival in mid-October, and follows a high-school girl with a speech disorder who gains unexpected attention from buyers when she sells second-hand lingerie online — but she ends up losing her best friend. The cast is led by Marf Yau from girl band Collar and newcomer Sheena Chan. Yip is a co-writer of 2016’s Weeds On Fire, an early FFFI project, and was a drama series writer at Hong Kong Television Network. Contact mm2

Gamer Girls

Dirs Veronica Bassetto, Sophie Yang / Prod Jacqueline Liu

The first female esports film from Hong Kong follows five girls who become an internet sensation when they host their own esports competition at a local Hong Kong-style coffee shop, not knowing they are violating the gaming rules. Angela Yuen, Alma Kwok, Ng Wai Sze, Sabrina Cheung and Ng Ka Yan lead the cast. Director Bassetto is a multi-­disciplinary creative while co-director Yang works as a scriptwriter at One Cool Film Production. Liu has produced numerous commercial and independent films, including most recently Warriors Of Future and documentary Keep Rolling. Contact Jacqueline Liu, Stay Hungry Keep Foolish

Last Song For You

Dir Jill Leung / Prod Wilson Yip

Starring Ekin Cheng, rising actress Natalie Hsu and Ian Chan from boyband Mirror, this romantic fantasy drama recounts the journey of a 15-year-old girl who travels to Japan to scatter the ashes of her mother, in the company of her mother’s teenage sweetheart who was once a popular singer. Wilson Yip, director of the successful Ip Man film franchise, serves as producer on the project for first-time feature director Leung, who co-wrote 2015’s SPL 2. Last Song For You is scheduled for a release before the end of the year. Contact Winnie Chan, Mei Ah

Spare Queens

Dir Tom Chung Sing / Prod Chan Hing Kai

This drama explores rivalry as a powerful source of motivation through the story of two star 10-pin bowlers, who must set aside their differences to save the team from being disbanded. The cast is headed by Chrissie Chau and Stephy Tang along with Anson Kong and Adam Pak. Director Tom studied computer animation and worked on Kung Fu Hustle and Kill Bill in the 2000s before expanding into directing commercials, shorts and TV dramas. Chan has produced several FFFI projects such as Weeds On Fire, My Prince Edward and most recently Love Lies. Contact Tom Chung Sing, THIS Pictures

Stuntman

Dirs Albert Leung, Herbert Leung / Prod Angus Chan

The Leung twins, who once worked as stunt performers, pay tribute to stuntmen from the golden age of Hong Kong action cinema. Tung Wai, a seven-time Hong Kong Film Awards and two-time Golden Horse Awards winner for action choreography, plays a once-famous stunt director making a comeback. Terrance Lau and Philip Ng — who both shot to fame with Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In — co-star. Stuntman, produced by Angus Chan, opened in Hong Kong on September 26 before rolling out in selected Asian territories, North America and the UK. Contact Grace Chan, Entertaining Power